Previous
Next
Page from a book by Charley Mackesy by pamknowler
168 / 365

Page from a book by Charley Mackesy

My dear friend Elaine bought me a delightful book for my birthday "The Boy, the mole, the fox and the horse by Charlie Mackesy.

I was looking through the book this morning and so many of the pictures and sayings made me think he has got the message right.

Here is one that I love - a book worth browsing through if you are feeling a bit down. I hope it's ok to reproduce a page from a book?
26th June 2021 26th Jun 21

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
46% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise