168 / 365
Page from a book by Charley Mackesy
My dear friend Elaine bought me a delightful book for my birthday "The Boy, the mole, the fox and the horse by Charlie Mackesy.
I was looking through the book this morning and so many of the pictures and sayings made me think he has got the message right.
Here is one that I love - a book worth browsing through if you are feeling a bit down. I hope it's ok to reproduce a page from a book?
26th June 2021
26th Jun 21
Pam Knowler
Tags
book
,
birthday
,
charley-mackesy
,
the-boy-the-mole-the-fox-and-the-horse
