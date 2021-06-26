Page from a book by Charley Mackesy

My dear friend Elaine bought me a delightful book for my birthday "The Boy, the mole, the fox and the horse by Charlie Mackesy.



I was looking through the book this morning and so many of the pictures and sayings made me think he has got the message right.



Here is one that I love - a book worth browsing through if you are feeling a bit down. I hope it's ok to reproduce a page from a book?