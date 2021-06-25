Sign up
167 / 365
Begonia
One of the begonias in my hanging basket which was a birthday present from my nephew and his wife. I didn't have a place to hang it so it is on my wall and it looks gorgeous as all the different flowers are opening.
25th June 2021
25th Jun 21
4
1
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5051
photos
257
followers
151
following
160
161
162
163
164
165
166
167
161
1521
162
163
164
165
166
167
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 9
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
24th June 2021 4:35pm
garden
,
wall
,
opening
,
begonia
,
hanging-basket
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
June 25th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
Such a beautiful flower
June 25th, 2021
bkb in the city
Beautiful
June 25th, 2021
Babs
ace
What a beautiful colour
June 25th, 2021
