Begonia by pamknowler
167 / 365

Begonia

One of the begonias in my hanging basket which was a birthday present from my nephew and his wife. I didn't have a place to hang it so it is on my wall and it looks gorgeous as all the different flowers are opening.
25th June 2021 25th Jun 21

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
June 25th, 2021  
Kathy A
Such a beautiful flower
June 25th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
June 25th, 2021  
Babs
What a beautiful colour
June 25th, 2021  
