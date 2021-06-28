Sign up
170 / 365
It’s raining!
No excuse not to do the ironing! The boys are desperate for us to go for a walk but they will have to wait a while!
Desperate times when I give in and do the ironing. Lol!
28th June 2021
28th Jun 21
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5054
photos
257
followers
152
following
Tags
raining
,
ironing
,
the-dogs-will-have-to-wait
Annie D
ace
I avoid ironing...I try to buy clothes that don't need it and hang clothes on the line in such a way they dry straight hahahahahaha
June 28th, 2021
