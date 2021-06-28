Previous
Next
It’s raining! by pamknowler
170 / 365

It’s raining!

No excuse not to do the ironing! The boys are desperate for us to go for a walk but they will have to wait a while!

Desperate times when I give in and do the ironing. Lol!
28th June 2021 28th Jun 21

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
I avoid ironing...I try to buy clothes that don't need it and hang clothes on the line in such a way they dry straight hahahahahaha
June 28th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise