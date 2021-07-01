Previous
Next
Study by pamknowler
173 / 365

Study

July 1st - Study

A quick shot of my desk. I will try to follow word of the day this month but not sure if I will be able to complete it.
1st July 2021 1st Jul 21

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
47% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
it looks so tidy :)
July 1st, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Nice to see where you hang out!
July 1st, 2021  
Kathy A ace
That’s a very tidy looking desk Pam. I was going to do the words of the day too but my desk is so so messy, maybe I’d have more luck with dusty 😂😂
July 1st, 2021  
Babs ace
It looks very tidy, I daren't take a photo of my desk or David's for that matter in our study.
July 1st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise