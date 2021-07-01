Sign up
Study
July 1st - Study
A quick shot of my desk. I will try to follow word of the day this month but not sure if I will be able to complete it.
1st July 2021
1st Jul 21
Pam Knowler
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Tags
office
,
desk
,
study
,
word-of-the-day
,
jul21words
Annie D
it looks so tidy :)
July 1st, 2021
Casablanca
Nice to see where you hang out!
July 1st, 2021
Kathy A
That’s a very tidy looking desk Pam. I was going to do the words of the day too but my desk is so so messy, maybe I’d have more luck with dusty 😂😂
July 1st, 2021
Babs
It looks very tidy, I daren't take a photo of my desk or David's for that matter in our study.
July 1st, 2021
