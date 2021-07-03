Night (light)

July 3rd - Night

I went out into the garden last night when it was dark and the first thing I noticed was the solar light on the table. I love the pattern it makes. So for Word of the Day - Night (light).



Just heard my great niece Sophie has Covid - again. Has symptoms but doesn't feel ill thankfully. She has been staying with her Dad Colin who was already self isolating as a colleague at work had Covid. He now has to isolate for another 10 days. Sophie went to Brighton last weekend with her friends. You can imagine how much social distancing was going on! What a worry it all is!! All this rubbish about Freedom Day on the 19th - the virus is still out there with more cases every day. I will still be wearing my mask and social distancing!!

