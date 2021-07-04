Previous
Nice Ended Pen by pamknowler
176 / 365

Nice Ended Pen

July 4th - Word of the Day - Independence Day/Nice Ended Pen.

I searched for my Gold Cross Fountain pen which is beautiful but since our 3 months out of the house last year and the furniture in storage I am still looking for things I know I put in a safe place!! I did find my Parker fountain pen which I used all the time when I was at work. I find that when I have a pen in my hand I have to write my name. Does anyone else do this? I feel the need to write a letter with my fountain pen!! LOL!!

Happy Independence Day to all my American friends. Enjoy your celebrations!!
Pam Knowler

Fatal - putting things in a "safe place" then forgetting where this is. We all do it. My wife was told we think about the hereafter more as we get older..... "What am I here after? " 😁😁
July 4th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Good focus
July 4th, 2021  
