Nice Ended Pen

July 4th - Word of the Day - Independence Day/Nice Ended Pen.



I searched for my Gold Cross Fountain pen which is beautiful but since our 3 months out of the house last year and the furniture in storage I am still looking for things I know I put in a safe place!! I did find my Parker fountain pen which I used all the time when I was at work. I find that when I have a pen in my hand I have to write my name. Does anyone else do this? I feel the need to write a letter with my fountain pen!! LOL!!



Happy Independence Day to all my American friends. Enjoy your celebrations!!