Dessert

July 6th - Word of the Day - Dessert



I had an idea to make a healthy fruit salad with the strawberries and raspberries I have in the fridge. I made the mistake of opening the freezer to get some meat out for tomorrow's dinner and I spotted a Magnum hiding under the frozen french fries. Change of plan - well who can resist a magnum with a cup of coffee - a marriage made in heaven!! LOL!!