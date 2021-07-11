Previous
Knee by pamknowler
183 / 365

Knee

11th July - Word of the Day - Knee

Remember the days of the mini skirt? Well here I am in turquoise blue - yes those are my knees. They haven't been exposed for many a year and it took a while for me to find a photo with me showing mine off. Not sure what year this was taken and I have no idea whose wedding we are at!! I think I am about 20/21 years old as my hair is long. I used to have a page boy cut and went to Vidal Sassoon's salon in Baker Street for my haircut. That was a very expensive treat but I loved going there. I do remember that I loved that dress!!

11th July 2021 11th Jul 21

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
50% complete

Photo Details

Newbank Lass
This is a fabulous photo. You look amazing and happy
July 11th, 2021  
