Is that a squirrel I see?

Last shot from our walk in the woods the other day. Both boys on the lookout for squirrels - mind you they still cannot understand that a squirrel can climb up the trees!!



I have a problem with my camera and it needs to go to the menders which is a pain!!



I have decided I am going to take a break from 365 and FB and Twitter for a month. A complete detox from social media for a while. Hoping I will come back refreshed and motivated once again to take photos.



I will be away in Devon for most of that time and am looking forward to spending lots of time with Ruth and her girls.



See you on the other side!! Take care and stay safe everyone!! Much love!!!