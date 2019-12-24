Previous
Sausage rolls by pamknowler
Photo 546

Sausage rolls

Just out of the oven. That’s our Christmas baking done! 😂😂😂
Barbara says I can have the ugly ones to test them out! Lol!

24th December 2019

Pam Knowler

Beryl Lloyd ace
Yummmy ! delicious - A Happy Christmas to you Pam , sister and the two little rascals !! :)
December 24th, 2019  
Sally Ings
Delicious! I would love to have one (or two). Wishing you all a wonderful Christmas x
December 24th, 2019  
