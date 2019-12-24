Sign up
Photo 546
Sausage rolls
Just out of the oven. That’s our Christmas baking done! 😂😂😂
Barbara says I can have the ugly ones to test them out! Lol!
Uploaded for my alternate album
24th December 2019
24th Dec 19
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Alternate
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
24th December 2019 4:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hot
,
testing
,
sausage-rolls
,
flaky-pastry
,
ugly-ones
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Yummmy ! delicious - A Happy Christmas to you Pam , sister and the two little rascals !! :)
December 24th, 2019
Sally Ings
Delicious! I would love to have one (or two). Wishing you all a wonderful Christmas x
December 24th, 2019
