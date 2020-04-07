Friends!!

It has been lovely today while watching the new bird feeder I was able to watch the boy in his garden over the lane. At first he was running up and down and playing on the swing and I felt quite sad that he was alone. This afternoon I heard shouting and another boy came flying down the lane on his bicycle. His friend had arrived!! All afternoon these boys have been playing in the wonderful garden - swinging on the tyre, rolling down the steep hill, doing somersaults and then shooting each other with guns firing ping pong balls. Such fun they have had and it has been a joy to watch them. I think they do not understand the concept of social distancing. They were left alone and had the time of their lives!! I am so happy the boy has a friend to play with in that fabulous garden.