Taking a moment by pattyblue
178 / 365

Taking a moment

This couple were enjoying the view during their daily exercise today. The world is at a much slower place at the moment.
7th May 2020 7th May 20

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Babs ace
What a peaceful place for them to isolate at the moment.
May 7th, 2020  
