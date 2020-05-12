Previous
Next
Breakfast by pattyblue
183 / 365

Breakfast

Feeding the swans in the park today. This feeding platform is normally very popular with families and children but this lady is the first person I've seen here for weeks.
12th May 2020 12th May 20

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
50% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise