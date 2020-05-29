Sign up
Sparkling
The sun on the lake was magical this morning and these swans obliged me by swimming into my view.
29th May 2020
29th May 20
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Views
5
5
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE
Taken
29th May 2020 9:01am
Tags
sparkling
Dione Giorgio
Fav. Very striking.
May 29th, 2020
