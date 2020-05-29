Previous
Sparkling by pattyblue
198 / 365

Sparkling

The sun on the lake was magical this morning and these swans obliged me by swimming into my view.
29th May 2020 29th May 20

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Dione Giorgio
Fav. Very striking.
May 29th, 2020  
