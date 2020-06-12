Previous
Emergence by pattyblue
212 / 365

Emergence

This damp little poppy bud is fattening up in all the rain we are having.
12th June 2020

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
