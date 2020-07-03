Sign up
233 / 365
Toadflax
Some Toadflax with a weevil and a bees bum. I didn't realise the bee was in there when I took this.
3rd July 2020
3rd Jul 20
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
0
0
365
iPhone SE
17th June 2020 1:06pm
Tags
toadflax
