Low water marker by pattyblue
Low water marker

Who needs poles with numbers on when you've got a shopping trolley.
29th August 2020 29th Aug 20

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Sylvia du Toit
I cant believe my eyes. Wonder how it got there.....and where the body is.....
August 29th, 2020  
Pat Thacker
@sdutoit Ha ha I dread to think! It's been there for a couple of years now but it only appears when the water level drops quite low.

August 29th, 2020  
