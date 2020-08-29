Sign up
287 / 365
Low water marker
Who needs poles with numbers on when you've got a shopping trolley.
29th August 2020
29th Aug 20
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
287
photos
51
followers
65
following
78% complete
View this month »
280
281
282
283
284
285
286
287
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE
Taken
28th August 2020 10:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
marker
,
low
Sylvia du Toit
I cant believe my eyes. Wonder how it got there.....and where the body is.....
August 29th, 2020
Pat Thacker
@sdutoit
Ha ha I dread to think! It's been there for a couple of years now but it only appears when the water level drops quite low.
August 29th, 2020
