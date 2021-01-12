Previous
The old and the new(ish) by pattyblue
The old and the new(ish)

I liked the comparison of the changing styles of locks on the cemetery gate.
12th January 2021 12th Jan 21

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Diana ace
Fabulous close up and wonderful textures.
January 13th, 2021  
