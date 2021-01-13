Previous
Next
Snowy moss by pattyblue
Photo 409

Snowy moss

I had to be quick with this as the snow only lasted a couple of hours.
13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
112% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot and clarity on the crystals.
January 13th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise