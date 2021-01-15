Sign up
Photo 411
Strange fruit
The trees reveal some odd surprises in the winter. This one had a football boot.
So many questions...
15th January 2021
15th Jan 21
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Tags
fruit
,
strange
