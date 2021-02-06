Sign up
Photo 428
Sleeping angel
I liked this tiny sleeping angel in the cemetery today. It was only about 4 inches high and sitting all alone on a large tombstone.
6th February 2021
6th Feb 21
1
0
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
428
photos
77
followers
91
following
Tags
sleeping
,
angel
Milanie
ace
Oh how sweet
February 7th, 2021
