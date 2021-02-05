Church maintenance

I took a different route for some variety yesterday and ended up in Aston.

I visited this church, Aston Hall, Aston Villa football ground, the canal and walked along Electric Avenue which is an industrial street full of factories.

The weather was grey and dismal so although I took lots of photos, frustratingly they all came out muddy and dull.

This was the best of the day and shows this friendly workman repairing some steps.

I will retrace this route when the weather improves as there was so much to see and photograph.