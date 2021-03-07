Previous
Bench by pattyblue
Photo 450

Bench

I tried this look through a bench for something a bit different from flowers.
7th March 2021 7th Mar 21

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Diana ace
Well spotted and beautifully framed.
March 8th, 2021  
