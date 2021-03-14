Sign up
Photo 457
Everything is beautiful
In its own way..
Even the humble dead nettle I think.
14th March 2021
14th Mar 21
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE
Taken
14th March 2021 11:12am
Tags
is
,
beautiful
,
everything
