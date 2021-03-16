Previous
Dusty bee by pattyblue
Dusty bee

The pussy willows are fully open now and the bees and hover flies were all over it today.
16th March 2021 16th Mar 21

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
