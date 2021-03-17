Sign up
Photo 459
Mirror image
The water was calm on the canal today and I stood awhile under this not very pretty bridge entranced by the reflections.
17th March 2021
17th Mar 21
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
452
453
454
455
456
457
458
459
Tags
mirror
,
image
