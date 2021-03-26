Previous
Next
Blood currant by pattyblue
Photo 466

Blood currant

There seems to be an abundance of these by me this year. The flowers are lovely but the fruit is pretty nondescript.
26th March 2021 26th Mar 21

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
127% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
They do, but I’ve only ever seen them in bud so far. How pretty they are in flower.
March 27th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise