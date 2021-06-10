Previous
Wings! by pattyblue
Photo 516

Wings!

Last year I took a couple of shots of these damsel flies but they always had their wings down along their bodies.
I was chuffed when I got home and looked at this to see his wings open.
Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
