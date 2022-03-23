Previous
Larch flowers by pattyblue
Larch flowers

I spent ages waiting for a gap in the wind to take this yesterday. I think my patience paid off.
Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Mags ace
Beautiful capture!
March 25th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
How pretty! Definitely worth the wait.
March 25th, 2022  
