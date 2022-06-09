Sign up
Photo 671
The carnival is over
The fun fair at my local park is closed now after the jubilee celebrations and getting ready to move on.
I think there is always something sad about a closed fun fair.
9th June 2022
9th Jun 22
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Views
4
365
iPhone 13 mini
9th June 2022 1:27pm
Tags
is
,
the
,
over
,
carnival
