Salsify by pattyblue
Salsify

I love these big seed heads, just asking to be photographed.
10th June 2022 10th Jun 22

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Corinne C ace
Gorgeous in black and white
June 11th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Love this against black - super details
June 11th, 2022  
