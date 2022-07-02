Sign up
Photo 674
Babies
This spider's nest was on the quaking grass in my sister's garden.
She thought it was a bit of fluff and went to brush it off but when they moved she jumped a foot off the ground.
Of course I didn't laugh..
2nd July 2022
2nd Jul 22
0
0
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
679
photos
91
followers
86
following
186% complete
672
673
674
675
676
677
678
679
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
2nd June 2022 10:07am
babies
