Small copper by pattyblue
Small copper

There doesn’t seem to be many butterflies around this year so I get quite excited when I see one.
18th July 2022 18th Jul 22

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Corinne C ace
Lovely capture
July 21st, 2022  
