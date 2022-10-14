Sign up
Photo 695
Bombed
I like the long shadows that the low sun is creating at the moment.
I leant on a tree to try something artistic and a squirrel hopped into my shadow and assumed the begging stance.
Of course I rewarded him with a monkey nut for his cheek.
14th October 2022
14th Oct 22
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Tags
bombed
