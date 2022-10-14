Previous
Bombed by pattyblue
Photo 695

Bombed

I like the long shadows that the low sun is creating at the moment.
I leant on a tree to try something artistic and a squirrel hopped into my shadow and assumed the begging stance.
Of course I rewarded him with a monkey nut for his cheek.
