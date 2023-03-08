Sign up
Photo 729
Welsh snow
I had a lovely surprise waking up to a white world this morning.
We are on the Gower for a week and getting lots of walks in despite the unpredictable weather.
8th March 2023
8th Mar 23
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
March 8th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Wow, I did wonder. We’ve had a smattering during the day but it’s thicker and settling now. I often think snow scenes are difficult to get right, but you’ve nailed it with this one. Fav
March 8th, 2023
Mags
ace
Magical and dramatic!
March 8th, 2023
