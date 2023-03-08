Previous
Welsh snow by pattyblue
Photo 729

Welsh snow

I had a lovely surprise waking up to a white world this morning.
We are on the Gower for a week and getting lots of walks in despite the unpredictable weather.
8th March 2023 8th Mar 23

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
March 8th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Wow, I did wonder. We’ve had a smattering during the day but it’s thicker and settling now. I often think snow scenes are difficult to get right, but you’ve nailed it with this one. Fav
March 8th, 2023  
Mags ace
Magical and dramatic!
March 8th, 2023  
