Canal reflections by pattyblue
Photo 857

Canal reflections

From our recent walk in Alvechurch.
15th December 2023 15th Dec 23

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Mags ace
Beautiful blues and reflections!
December 19th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
Fab capture!
December 19th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
I know this spot! My mum in law lives close by. Beautiful shot.
December 19th, 2023  
