Photo 857
Canal reflections
From our recent walk in Alvechurch.
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
3
1
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
14th December 2023 2:51pm
reflections
canal
Mags
ace
Beautiful blues and reflections!
December 19th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Fab capture!
December 19th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
I know this spot! My mum in law lives close by. Beautiful shot.
December 19th, 2023
