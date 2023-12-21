Sign up
Photo 858
Storm Pia
In the Midlands we are on the edge of the storm. Even so the winds were pretty fierce pulling my sister’s hair out of her hood.
This was taken this afternoon on a trip to Lichfield to see the cathedral in it’s Christmas finery.
21st December 2023
21st Dec 23
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Lesley
ace
Haha it was crackers, wasn’t it?
December 21st, 2023
