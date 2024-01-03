Sign up
Photo 864
Coral berries
I found a bit of colour on a wet winters day.
3rd January 2024
3rd Jan 24
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Tags
berries
,
coral
