Photo 877
Tree face 3
A warty old man in this one.
I can’t seem to stop seeing them…
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
1
1
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
878
photos
93
followers
92
following
871
872
873
874
875
876
877
878
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
15th January 2024 12:23pm
tree
,
face
,
3
Mags
ace
Oh my gosh! It's alive! I see several faces smushed together like teenagers crammed in a phone booth.
January 18th, 2024
