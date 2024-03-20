Sign up
Photo 940
Memories and hope
A memory of last summer and hoping for a good one this year.
Taken last August in my local park.
20th March 2024
20th Mar 24
2
3
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
9th August 2023 12:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2024
Diana
ace
Stunning close up with wonderful details, I love the photobomber!
March 20th, 2024
Brian
ace
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
March 20th, 2024
