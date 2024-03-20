Previous
Memories and hope by pattyblue
Photo 940

Memories and hope

A memory of last summer and hoping for a good one this year.
Taken last August in my local park.
20th March 2024 20th Mar 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
257% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Stunning close up with wonderful details, I love the photobomber!
March 20th, 2024  
Brian ace
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
March 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise