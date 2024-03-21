Previous
Spider stand off by pattyblue
Photo 941

Spider stand off

I’m not sure what was going on here. Fighting or courting?
They stayed like this for ages and I got bored so I took a shot and moved on.
I like to think there was a satisfactory outcome either way.
21st March 2024 21st Mar 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
257% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise