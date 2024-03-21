Sign up
Photo 941
Photo 941
Spider stand off
I’m not sure what was going on here. Fighting or courting?
They stayed like this for ages and I got bored so I took a shot and moved on.
I like to think there was a satisfactory outcome either way.
21st March 2024
21st Mar 24
0
0
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
941
photos
102
followers
102
following
257% complete
934
935
936
937
938
939
940
941
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
25th August 2023 1:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2024
