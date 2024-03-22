Previous
True blue by pattyblue
Photo 942

True blue

There was lots of stuff happening on this one electricity pole. It was the only one I could see for miles so maybe that was why it was so loaded up.
No editing on this, the sky was this lovely blue.
22nd March 2024 22nd Mar 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
258% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Fab POV and beautiful blue sky. I can even see the grounding wire on the pole.
March 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise