Previous
Photo 944
Chai tea
There was this small mobile chai tea wagon giving away free drinks in the square.
We stopped and tried some and it was spicy and delicious.
24th March 2024
24th Mar 24
2
2
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
944
photos
102
followers
102
following
937
938
939
940
941
942
943
944
Tags
rainbow2024
Diana
ace
a wonderful capture of this beautiful scene, exactly my cup of tea ;-)
March 24th, 2024
Sam Palmer
So vibrant! And I love chai 😊
March 24th, 2024
