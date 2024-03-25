Previous
Thank Crunchie it’s Friday by pattyblue
Photo 945

Or Monday in this case.
This was taken last year on a visit to Cadbury World. There was a little ride through various Cadbury adverts and scenes and I took this never thinking I would use it but it’s the reddest picture in my photos.
25th March 2024 25th Mar 24

