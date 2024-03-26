Previous
Sunny tulips by pattyblue
Photo 946

Sunny tulips

We had sunshine today and these tulips were soaking it up.
The ladybird was having a ball too.
26th March 2024 26th Mar 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Corinne C ace
Fantastic color and shape
March 26th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Wow, they are beautiful. They look more like lilies than tulips. Love that the insects are all coming out now.
March 26th, 2024  
Milanie ace
Beautiful - and such nice color
March 26th, 2024  
Mags ace
Great color and pretty detail!
March 26th, 2024  
