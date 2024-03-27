Previous
Wallflowers by pattyblue
Wallflowers

Just some nice wallflowers spotted on my walk yesterday.
Thought they’d do nicely for my rainbow calendar.
27th March 2024

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
