Moor Street Station

This is one of three railway stations in Birmingham city centre. The other two are modern but this is the one I like best with its original features and glass roof.

For the architecture challenge with the theme of light.
9th April 2024 9th Apr 24

I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Mags ace
It has a great roof! Beautiful shot with the sunlight coming though.
