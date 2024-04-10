Previous
Bluebells by pattyblue
Photo 961

Bluebells

Or pink bells or white bells.
A nice variety of colours in the cemetery today.
10th April 2024 10th Apr 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Mags ace
They are gorgeous!
April 10th, 2024  
