Tobermory Sunset Splendour by pdulis
Tobermory Sunset Splendour

Tobermory Ontario boasts some of the most gorgeous sunsets anywhere. This beautiful area has crystal clear waters which draw tourists from all over the world. It's from here you can take the ferry to Manitoulin Island.
Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Milanie ace
Stunning!
July 16th, 2020  
Elizabeth ace
Gorgeous shot!
July 16th, 2020  
Linda Godwin
Super!!
July 16th, 2020  
Melvina McCaw
Lovely! FAV!
July 16th, 2020  
Zoe Wiemeyer
The color palette here is just gorgeous! I wouldn’t think the grey would go with the pink but they mesh together beautifully!
July 16th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Breathtaking scene.
July 16th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
I love all those colors and tones! FAV! May I pin it?
July 16th, 2020  
