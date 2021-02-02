Sign up
Photo 1044
Tiffany Falls Winter
Tiffany Falls in winter is a magical frozen wonderland. It’s amazing how a waterfall can transform itself from season to season. With 150 waterfalls to explore, Hamilton, Ontario truly is a City of Waterfalls.
2nd February 2021
2nd Feb 21
5
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1409
photos
368
followers
55
following
286% complete
View this month »
1037
1038
1039
1040
1041
1042
1043
1044
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
18th January 2021 4:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Yoland
ace
Beautiful shot
February 3rd, 2021
LManning
ace
Love the scale. Great scene.
February 3rd, 2021
Shutterbug
ace
Such a beautiful veil of water.
February 3rd, 2021
Jane Pittenger
ace
Talk about an exposure nightmare! Well done
February 3rd, 2021
Milanie
ace
Just the right blut
February 3rd, 2021
